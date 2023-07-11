Schenectady, NY High School Student & Author Publishes Novel
July 11, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGerald's Problem, a new book by Eric N. Airhienbuwa, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Yellowstone National Park, there lives a red fox named Gerald. Gerald was always a bit of a loner until he met Ink, a wolf from the Night Walkers. But after her brutal murder at the paws of a rival wolf pack, Gerald sets out on an adventure throughout the wild territory of Yellowstone to seek revenge on her killer. By making new friends and alliances along the way, Gerald finds strength within himself, his friends, and the courage to keep fighting.
But as Gerald's trials are conquered with the aid of a magical berry, his most difficult challenge comes from an unsuspecting source.
Gerald's Problem is a uniquely told story of revenge, the bonds we make, and the power of addiction.
About the Author
Eric N. Airhienbuwa lives in Guilderland, New York, with his mother, father, and two elder sisters. He is currently a sophomore at Guilderland High School. Airhienbuwa has been a regular volunteer at the Butterfly House since seventh grade. In his spare time, he enjoys bird watching, animal research, writing, reading, drawing, and building Legos.
Gerald's Problem is a 136-page paperback with a retail price of $38.00 (eBook $33.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-410-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/geralds-problem/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/geralds-problem/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
