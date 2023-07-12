Cumberland, RI Author Publishes Children's Book
July 12, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWalter Grady Goes Above Ground, a new book by Carmen DaCunha, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Walter Grady Goes Above Ground is a light-hearted tale about essentially overcoming loneliness… how we must come above ground and interact with others, even when it seems daunting. Walter Grady is a loveable and wise woodchuck looking for a friend.
About the Author
Carmen DaCunha is a native Rhode Islander. She has been a registered nurse for almost 25 years, specializing in hospice care. DaCunha has been married for 36 years, is a mother of two boys, and just had her first grandchild.
DaCunha was inspired to write children's stories while on hiatus from nursing and renovating an old farmhouse. She was captivated by a woodchuck living on the property.
DaCunha lives in Rhode Island with her husband, two rescue dogs, and many woodland creatures.
Walter Grady Goes Above Ground is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-041-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/walter-grady-goes-above-ground-book-one-in-the-adventures-of-walter-grady-series/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/walter-grady-goes-above-ground-book-one-in-the-adventures-of-walter-grady-series/
