Cumberland, RI Author Publishes Children's Book

Walter Grady Goes Above Ground, a new book by Carmen DaCunha, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Walter Grady Goes Above Ground is a light-hearted tale about essentially overcoming loneliness… how we must come above ground and interact with others, even when it seems daunting. Walter Grady is a loveable and wise woodchuck looking for a friend.About the AuthorCarmen DaCunha is a native Rhode Islander. She has been a registered nurse for almost 25 years, specializing in hospice care. DaCunha has been married for 36 years, is a mother of two boys, and just had her first grandchild.DaCunha was inspired to write children's stories while on hiatus from nursing and renovating an old farmhouse. She was captivated by a woodchuck living on the property.DaCunha lives in Rhode Island with her husband, two rescue dogs, and many woodland creatures.Walter Grady Goes Above Ground is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-041-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/walter-grady-goes-above-ground-book-one-in-the-adventures-of-walter-grady-series/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/walter-grady-goes-above-ground-book-one-in-the-adventures-of-walter-grady-series/