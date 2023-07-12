Richmond, KY Author Publishes Second Novel in New Series
Purpose: Fate Series: Book Two, a new novel by Deanna Harvey, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Colin and Amelia's fate was uncertain at the end of 2022's Fate. Now, in this sequel, they are trying to fulfill their purpose.
Get ready for this romance to unfold into a passionate, shocking, and heartbreaking love story. Every page will have you wanting more. This steamy, yet heartfelt, book will have you falling in love with the characters and their journey.
Will they defeat the serpents? Will they keep their family safe? Will they find out the truth that has been hidden for decades? Will they finally have the happy ending they so desperately want, or is this really going to be the end to their story?
About the Author
Deanna Harvey was born in June of 1997. She was born and raised in Central Kentucky. She is the daughter of a young, hardworking single mother. At the age of fifteen, she met her high school sweetheart, who is now her husband. They have three beautiful children together. Deanna enjoys doing crafts with her children, watching movies, spending time with family and friends, and planning events. Deanna is passionate about being a mother, animals, reading, and writing. She has a strong belief in her faith, country, and family. Deanna prides herself as being a stay-at-home mother. She is currently working on her first book series.
Purpose: Fate Series: Book Two is a 108-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-353-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/purpose-fate-series-book-two/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/purpose-fate-series-book-two/
