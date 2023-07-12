McKinney, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
July 12, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAdventures with Alex, a new book by Alexis Credit, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Alex is a brave and kind little boy. Sometimes he acts differently than other children when he is really happy or sad, but just like other children, he loves to have fun and play with his friends. Adventures with Alex teaches children that being different is something to be celebrated not something to be afraid of.
About the Author
Alexis is healthcare professional who cares for kids with all needs. She hosts a weekly Autism Support group in her local community and volunteers in her spare time. Her greatest accomplishment is being the mother of two children, Noah and Terriana.
Adventures with Alex is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3079-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/adventures-with-alex/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/adventures-with-alex/
