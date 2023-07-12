Middletown, CT Author Publishes Action Novel
July 12, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Corrupt Shadows, a new book by Michael G. Dunkley Jr., has been released by RoseDog Books.
The Corrupt Shadows is the second volume in the immense Shadow saga. Your favorite storyteller is back to continue with more of our hero's adventure.
The Shadow race is growing, with new adversaries, friendships, and alliances. The Corrupt Shadows is filled with more action as the Shadow Runner family becomes what the late Doctor envisioned. Follow as BIO-TEC declares war on our hero and his team. Learn new secrets from the past along with a few mysteries. With the team at full strength, will they be able to overcome these new challenges? Only time will tell. At the end, you will realize we have only scratched the surface.
About the Author
Author and storyteller Michael G. Dunkley Jr. is excited to bring part two to his Shadow saga to the world. Writing provides him peace in this chaotic world. At the end of a day or week, he finds time to sit down and reflect, putting life into his perspectives and encourages his friends and family. Michael G. Dunkley Jr. is loved and supported by his five beautiful children. They drive him to follow his dream and fuel him with ideas.
The Corrupt Shadows is a 292-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0320-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-corrupt-shadows/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-corrupt-shadows/
