Hastings, MN Author Publishes Children's Book
July 12, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Silly Goose, a new book by Tori Jurgens Huebsch, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The Silly Goose is a story about a wandering, silly goose who gets lost one day and tries to find his way back to where he belongs. On his journey, he meets several animals who turn him away, only to find where he truly is meant to be in the end. The Silly Goose reminds us that it's important to stay true to who you are, silliness and all, and you'll always find where you belong.
About the Author
Tori Jurgens Huebsch lives in Minnesota with her husband and cat. In her spare time, she loves to relax at home or spend time with her family, especially her niece and nephew. Huebsch also enjoys watching and reading anything fantasy-related. Huebsch has been writing since she was a teenager, and having a book being published is an absolute dream come true. Stay silly!
The Silly Goose is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-138-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-silly-goose/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-silly-goose/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
