Elizabeth, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
July 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJumpy Chunky Monkey and the Very Best Day, a new book by Victoria Dianne Crall and Robert Crall, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Baby Monkey wakes up on a brand-new day, ready to have the very best day with his grandparents, Cram and Pap Pap. Together, the trio play a game called Jumpy Chunky Monkey and enjoy plenty of wholesome family time together, showing that all you need to have the very best day are the people you love.
About the Author
All Victoria ever wanted growing up was to be a mom. After two years of struggling with infertility, she was given the greatest gift of all, a son. Since then, it's been nothing but laughter, chaos, and love. Watching her parents become grandparents has been an unbelievable joy. This book is dedicated to them.
Together, Victoria and Rob look forward to more traveling and introducing their son to their favorite destinations. She's also an infection preventionist and loves working to make healthcare a safer place for all.
Jumpy Chunky Monkey and the Very Best Day is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (hardbound $33.00, eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3056-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/jumpy-chunky-monkey-and-the-very-best-day-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/jumpy-chunky-monkey-and-the-very-best-day-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
