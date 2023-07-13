Los Angeles, CA Author Publishes Third Volume in Series
July 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWe are in This Together to Survive! Just Do the Right Thing, a new book by Dr. Donald Salem, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Following over four decades of research and study, it became clear what the real dangers are to our way of life. Anyone who has any stake in our precious society should read this. The first two volumes, We Are in This Together! and We are in This Together, Our Weaknesses Identified, laid the critical groundwork for a clear understanding of why we must strengthen our society for our children and our children's children.
Survival demands participation of many citizens who truly value the benefits of upward mobility, equality before the law, and of exceptionalism seen in the USA and Israel. This is not about perfection but evolution.
There is a light at the end of this turbulent tunnel. But there is not an automatic light switch. We are responsible for turning on the light for everyone.
In We Are in This Together to Survive! Just to Survive!, Donald Salem uncovers the frozen thinking that has numbed and immobilized us.
We are in This Together to Survive! Just Do the Right Thing is a 328-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-457-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/we-are-in-this-together-to-survive-just-do-the-right-thing/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/we-are-in-this-together-to-survive-just-do-the-right-thing/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us