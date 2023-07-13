Colorado Springs, CO Author Publishes Children's Book
July 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFairies and Butterflies, a new book by Evelyn Acosta, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This magical story tells of a little girl named Emy, who has a hard time falling asleep. What can her mom do to help her? She decides to tell Emy a special story about fairies and butterflies. Fairies and Butterflies takes your imagination to this magical place and makes you dream about it, just like Emy does.
About the Author
Evelyn Acosta studies anthropology/sociology at Long Island University, Brooklyn, New York. She works with children and also as a nurse. She truly loves working with children, for she has four of her own. Evelyn enjoys going to the park and appreciates artwork.
Fairies and Butterflies is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-3568-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/fairies-and-butterflies/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/fairies-and-butterflies/
