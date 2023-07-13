Grand Junction, IA Author Publishes Fiction Book
July 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsStacey's Journey: Parts One and Two., a new book by Pam Betts, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Stacey's Journey follows the struggles, adjustments, and lessons learned in the young life of Stacey Peterson after losing her best friend Jenny to cancer. Stacey must deal with staying by Jenny's side through her harsh medical treatments, good days and bad, as a good friend would. After, Stacey must navigate life without Jenny and learn how to move forward toward her own future, how to live, love, laugh, and cherish all that lay ahead while fondly remembering and honoring her friend Jenny.
About the Author
Pam Betts has a loving, caring husband, and is the mom to three beautiful children. She lives in a small community in Iowa. Betts grew up in small towns and loves the small-town life. Betts has two dogs who are absolutely spoiled. She enjoys reading when she can sneak away and do so. Recently, she returned to writing. In school she had always loved to write. Betts likes to journal, write short stories, long stories, poetry, and ECT. She is starting out in self-publishing to get her name out there. Please take a look at her books and enjoy!
Stacey's Journey: Parts One and Two. is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4386-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/staceys-journey-parts-one-and-two/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/staceys-journey-parts-one-and-two/
