Mount Vernon, NY Author Publishes Spiritual Book
July 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Stand in Awe, a new book by H. A. McKinley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
I Stand in Awe is one woman's unique perspective on religion and biblical verses. The book includes the author's analysis of selected bible verses, her own unique religious experiences, and several special prayers she wrote. The focal point of the book is the power and grace of God. This concise book is intended to hold the reader's interest, not to exhaust them. It emphasizes the importance of paying homage to God, the creator and sustainer of the universe. The biblical excerpts and personal applications serve as a reminder of our existence as creatures of God. It is the author's hope that readers will find renewed faith and hope in their daily life after reading this special book.
About the Author
H. A. McKinley was born in Jamaica, West Indies. She became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1999 and currently resides in Mount Vernon, New York. McKinley recently retired from many years of working in elementary education, where she enjoyed working with younger students. She also has loved writing as a hobby since she was a child. McKinley also believes that delayed or repressed passion may become dormant but never dies. She is a graduate of Sam Sharpe Teachers College in Jamaica, West Indies and earned a BA from the College of New Rochelle, New York.
I Stand in Awe is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3266-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/i-stand-in-awe/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-stand-in-awe/
