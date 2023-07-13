Glendale Heights, IL Author Publishes Children's Book
July 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Am Me, a new book by Maggie Garcia, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ryan is not sure what he wants to be when he grows up. Maybe a police officer? A scientist? An astronaut? As Ryan's imagination takes over, with his best friend Doggy at his side, he will learn that maybe of all the things he could be, "the greatest of them all is being me!"
I Am Me is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-173-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/i-am-me-all-the-things-that-i-can-be-that-i-can-do-and-the-greatest-of-them-all-is-being-me/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-am-me-all-the-things-that-i-can-be-that-i-can-do-and-the-greatest-of-them-all-is-being-me/
