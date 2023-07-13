Okemos, MI Author Publishes Philosophical Novel
July 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Philosophy of Explanation, a new book by James W. Peterson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Some will find unraveling the true nature of God to be the most interesting, enlightening, and intellectual journey they have ever taken. Others will find it offensive. Each is an indicator of the current intellectual structure of their mind.
Each one of us desires to understand our place in the universe. The Philosophy of Explanation explains it. A truth applies to everyone who has ever lived at any time in the past, to everyone now living, and to everyone who will ever live at any time in the future, any place in the entire physical universe. Unravel your own spiritual layers and learn the truth about God.
Check out the link to read a review of the book by Kirkus Review: https://www.kirkusreviews.com/book-reviews/james-w-peterson/god-and-the-philosophy-of-explanation/
About the Author
James W. Peterson is eighty-one years old. A retired General Motors Manufacturing engineer, James lives near Lansing, the capital city of Michigan. He is a degreed mechanical engineer out of Michigan State University.
James and his wife, JoAnn, have three children, one of whom died in August of 1980, Kristin. Her death is his motivation for authoring this book.
The Philosophy of Explanation is a 140-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (hardbound $31.00, eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8881-2491-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-philosophy-of-explanation-when-explaining-the-truth-about-god-the-terms-used-are-an-indicator-of-ones-intellectual-maturity-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-philosophy-of-explanation-when-explaining-the-truth-about-god-the-terms-used-are-an-indicator-of-ones-intellectual-maturity-pb/
