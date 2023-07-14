Wichita, KS Author Publishes Mystery Novel
July 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsZeniths, a new book by Josh D. Schroeder, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Zeniths is a novel about a man who deals with some serious problems in his personal life. When a threat comes from beyond the darkness of space, he and others must struggle to survive. As they fight to live, they discover things that were meant to be kept in the dark. They eventually find out that the universe and all that it entails are far more than they ever were told by the government.
About the Author
Josh D. Schroeder was born in Wichita, Kansas, where he also currently resides. He enjoyed creating stories to entertain others when he was a child. He struggled with bullying and depression for years until he was able to find new hope as an adult. As others saw his talents, Josh was able to regain the confidence he needed to reignite his passion for creating stories.
Zeniths is a 346-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-526-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/zeniths/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/zeniths/
