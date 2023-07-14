Former Atlanta, GA Resident & Author Publishes Children's Book
July 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBailey the Berryville Bear, a new book by Ronit Bailey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Though funny and charming at home, Bailey the Berryville Bear is very different at school. Bailey is in the 2nd grade at Berryville Elementary in the Appalachian Mountains of North Georgia, but he struggles with social anxiety, which prevents him from connecting with people and making friends. Bailey's birthday is fast approaching, and without a single friend to invite to the party, his mother suggests that Bailey embrace his true self and his own unique humor. Perhaps revealing who he really is will help him overcome his anxieties and make new friends. Follow Bailey as he learns to communicate honestly with his mother and his classmates.
About the Author
Ronit Bailey is originally from Israel. She moved to Atlanta in 1999 to raise her family. She is the mother of three amazing adult girls, who are her inspiration for this book. She is also a grandmother to a beautiful little boy. As a mother and elementary school teacher, she has seen many children struggling with social anxieties and through persistent communication was able to find creative ways to help them. This book was inspired by these experiences.
Bailey the Berryville Bear is a 38-page hardcover with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7432-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/bailey-the-berryville-bear/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/bailey-the-berryville-bear/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us