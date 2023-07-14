Portsmouth, VA Author Publishes Theological Book
July 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBereshit: Satan God. Angel, a new book by Nora Goddess, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Who created the world and everything in it? This book contains explanations and unique perspectives on faith and doctrine while maintaining a nondenominational view.
Please be aware that this book does contain topics that may be sensitive to some readers.
Bereshit: Satan God. Angel is a 130-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3136-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/bereshit-satan-god-angel/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/bereshit-satan-god-angel/
