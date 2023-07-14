Sparta, TN Author Publishes Children's Book
July 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEthal Jane and Sister Sue: Funny Farm, a new book by Audrey Lockwood, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Enjoy a morning on the farm with Ethal Jane and Sister Sue in Ethal Jane and Sister Sue: Funny Farm!
About the Author
Audrey Lockwood is a wife and a mother of two little girls. They've always had the love of critters on their little farm. Her Pa thought it was so fun at how they named and loved their critters. He told her they had a funny farm. Audrey took that silly farm name, their life on the farm, and added a silly twist! She was encouraged by her husband to chase a dream, thus she put her heart and art into one. Lockwood went from a stay-at-home mom, to an author with the love of telling her own stories to her girls. She hopes this is just the first of many books she will get to share with the world.
Ethal Jane and Sister Sue: Funny Farm is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-175-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ethal-jane-and-sister-sue-funny-farm/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/ethal-jane-and-sister-sue-funny-farm/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us