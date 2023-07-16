Jordanville, NY Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
July 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Theory of Dreams, a new book by A.R. German, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Years ago, as a little girl, Sasha Palmer was the sole survivor of a tragic car accident that left her traumatized with night terrors and insomnia. Today, during a summer visit to her grandfather's, she stumbles upon an invention of his he calls - The Dream Machine - After secretly connecting to its interface, she learns to consciously manipulate and control her own dreams and creates a vivid dreamworld beyond her wildest expectations. Meanwhile, her repressed subconscious manifests itself as a trusted ally and guide throughout her dreamworld but unbeknownst to her, develops its own agenda of trapping her in her dreams so it may become free. As the battle of dueling conscious states ensues, we bear witness to Sasha evolving from a nerdy preteen to a raging uncontrollable force.
The Theory of Dreams is a 476-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7492-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-theory-of-dreams/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-theory-of-dreams/
