Virginia Beach, VA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
July 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJourney Through Life and Love, a new book by Michael Mazyck, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Journey Through Life and Love contains poems of varying tones and rhyme schemes and generally centered around the idea of love. It's interesting because it gives a glimpse of the subject in different moods, which is different from the fantastical way it is traditionally portrayed. Love brings together and makes everything better, but love can also tear things apart and drive people to madness. It's all relative, and all about perspective. Mazyck wants the reader to feel every word and be able to see what the subject of each poem sees while he deliberates or takes an action.
About the Author
Michael Mazyck is an American-born author born in Mt. Vernon, New York, and raised in Lawrenceville, Georgia. He enlisted in the Navy as a submariner when he was 18 years old and served proudly for about 13 years before he left the service to spend more time with his family. Through his years as an adult and as a sailor, he met countless people of varying backgrounds and characteristics, each one leaving a little impression that could be called on later to fuel the author's inspiration. His passion for writing stems from a desire to be able to make his words come alive on the page.
Journey Through Life and Love is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4123-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/journey-through-life-and-love/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/journey-through-life-and-love/
Contact Information
