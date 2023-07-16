Philadelphia, PA Author Publishes Mystery Novel
July 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAt the Crossroads: A Frances Yates Mystery, a new book by Marjorie G. Jones, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The fifth in the series of Frances Yates mysteries, At the Crossroads takes place in Budapest, where Dame Frances gave her last public talk in 1980. In this fictional visit, she is invited to give the keynote address at a conference at Central European University regarding varying faith traditions of Central Europe. In her talk regarding the Hermetic Tradition, she highlights the issue: "We have ignored Central Europe." Accompanied by her usual traveling companions, including a Scotland Yard detective and an American lawyer turned historian, she encounters avid admirers, a cadre of unruly Russians, as well as the cultural and culinary delights of Budapest.
About the Author
Biographer Marjorie G. Jones (Frances Yates and the Hermetic Tradition, 2008 and The Life and Times of Mary Vaux Walcott, 2015) is a graduate of Wheaton College (MA) and the Rutgers School of Law. Mid-career she earned a degree in Historical Studies at the Graduate Faculty of the New School in NYC. Since then, she has taught history at Mercy College (NY), the New School, and for degree programs, sponsored by Mercy and Villanova University, at Sing Sing and SCIP (PA) prisons. She lives with her husband in Center City, Philadelphia.
At the Crossroads: A Frances Yates Mystery is a 196-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-074-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/at-the-crossroads-a-frances-yates-mystery/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/at-the-crossroads-a-frances-yates-mystery/
