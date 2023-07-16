Orlando, FL Author Publishes Poetry Collection
July 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMaid of Glass, a new book by Sasha Madsen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After being in a car accident that killed her father-and almost killed her-Sasha Madsen began to suffer from PTSD. She ended a relationship she was in with her college sweetheart after seven years together, and she moved to a new state.
All of these events were individually shocking to her, and that made them all important, but they are so seldomly used in poetry or art to help oneself or others cope with them. Read her poetic collection, Maid of Glass, and you just might gain genuine support with those events in your life that may have affected you deeply.
Maid of Glass is a 232-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-291-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/maid-of-glass/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/maid-of-glass/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us