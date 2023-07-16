Linton, IN Author Publishes Action Romance Book
July 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYou Don't Want Me, a new book by ADO, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This thrilling story explores the relationship between Vi and Pip. Vi is the owner of a technology/electronic company who moonlights as a hitwoman. Pip works at a gentlemen's club as a dancer. Though neither one is searching for love, it manages to find them in a unique and sincere relationship. Will they be able to last throughout their dangerous jobs, the risky people that they work with on a daily basis, and the deep secret that Vi is hiding from Pip?
About the Author
ADO was born in Bloomington, Indiana, and she currently resides in Linton, Indiana. She is a junior in high school where she is on the softball team. She also attends Christian church frequently. She enjoys hanging out with her friends and playing Minecraft. She plans to attend college and study Marine Biology and Film Making.
You Don't Want Me is a 66-page hardbound with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4089-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/you-dont-want-me/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/you-dont-want-me/
