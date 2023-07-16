Round Rock, TX Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
July 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Fairy Princess, a new book by R.M. Cowan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Welcome to the Realm, where magic is in abundance but so is Evil.
Henry thought the plane crash would be the event that changed his life. He wasn't expecting to meet a fairy, a creature he knew only from books. But when Creileigh meets him in the forest, both of their lives will be forever different.
Tossed into a new world, Henry has a lot to learn. Will he be able to do so before Evil rises?
About the Author
R.M. Cowan is a retired businessman and executive. He is a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
The Fairy Princess is a 362-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-449-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom a https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-fairy-princess/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-fairy-princess/
