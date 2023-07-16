Syracuse, NY Author Publishes Novel
July 16, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsForbidden (L.O.V.E) Attraction, a new book by Jakwontez Glover, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After years of cheating and lying, Angela finds herself with a record. She manages to put her life back together with a happy relationship and a daughter, until it all falls apart once again. Forbidden (L.O.V.E) Attraction is based on a true story about when romance goes wrong and it seeks to teach the youth on relationships and marriage.
About the Author
Jakwontez Glover has been involved in his community in various capacities over the years. He is a mentor, psychologist, and motivational speaker. His hobbies are writing, traveling, and changing lives throughout the community. His special interest is writing. Glover has 4 sisters and 3 brothers and is the oldest of the boys. He has one master's degree, one bachelor, and two associates.
Forbidden (L.O.V.E) Attraction is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-186-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/forbidden-l-o-v-e-attraction/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/forbidden-l-o-v-e-attraction/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us