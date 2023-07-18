Mullica Hill, NJ Author Publishes Children's Book
July 18, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsChoices: Good, Bad, and Absolutely Crazy, a new book by Robyn Smith Poston, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Meet Dewey, a boy who is looking for adventure! As Dewey looks for adventure, he learns that there are always consequences with the choices you make. He learns just how important making a decision can be! Throughout Dewey's adventures, he learns his choices prove to be more important than he realized.
About the Author
Robyn Smith Poston was an elementary school teacher with a specialty in early childhood. She likes sewing, crafting, and reading many genres of books.
Choices: Good, Bad, and Absolutely Crazy is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7493-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/choices-good-bad-and-absolutely-crazy/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/choices-good-bad-and-absolutely-crazy/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
