Quebec, Canada Author Publishes Book on The Bible
July 18, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsScripture Is a Compass to Jesus Christ, a new book by Stephane Miron, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The truth has been lost, buried, distorted, hidden, and forgotten. Scripture Is a Compass to Jesus Christ demonstrate the importance of Scripture in our daily lives. Through select passages, Stephane Miron guides the reader through the truth found in the Bible. Each gives an interesting take on Scripture for those interested in finding answers to life's difficult questions.
About the Author
Stephane Miron is a forty-six-year-old father of three who is seeking to shed light to the world. He is a deep follower and believer of Jesus Christ. He wishes to share truths he has discovered so far in his journey, hopefully guide other to Jesus Christ in the process.
Scripture Is a Compass to Jesus Christ is a 140-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-035-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/scripture-is-a-compass-to-jesus-christ/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/scripture-is-a-compass-to-jesus-christ/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us