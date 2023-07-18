Gurnee, IL Author Publishes Photo Collection
July 18, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsKeys to the City: Chicago, a new book by Wesley Griffis III, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The city of Chicago offers some of the most scenic, awe-inspiring views in the whole world. In Keys to the City, photographer Wesley Griffis III uniquely captures the essence of the city from perspectives made available to him as a piano mover. Pictures taken from high and low make the artistry of this book stand out as the viewer sees familiar sights from new and exciting angles enhancing the stellar images of the City of Broad Shoulders! From those who live in Chicago to those who have never seen the city directly, all will find themselves falling in love with its beauty as it is incredibly displayed in Keys to the City! A special thanks to Mark Clement; this couldn't have happened without you!
About the Author
Wesley Griffis III is a professional piano mover with Alden piano company. While moving pianos throughout the city of Chicago and across the country, he expanded his love for photography by taking pictures of the most scenic views imaginable. The photographer was inspired by his friend and co-worker, Demetrios Jones, who encouraged him to share his gift! He is a single dad living in a northern suburb of Chicago with his children, Wesley and Emma.
Keys to the City: Chicago is a 58-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4425-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/keys-to-the-city-chicago/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/keys-to-the-city-chicago/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us