Godlan, Manufacturing Consulting Specialist, Earns Placement on Accounting Today's 2023 Top 100 VAR Ranking
July 18, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsCLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., July 18, 2023 - Godlan, a specialist in software solutions and business performance consulting, including industrial automation (IIoT), CPQ, and ERP, announced today that they have achieved ranking¬ on "Top 100 VAR", Accounting Today's annual ranking of the top resellers, technology consultants and implementers in the accounting software space. The popular industry trade magazine, Accounting Today, recognized the top 100 Value Added Resellers (VARs) in their VAR 100 list, for performance in ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning software) and Accounting Software. Accounting Today looks at current revenue, annual revenue growth, staff levels, locations, and other factors in researching for the report.
"We are excited that Godlan is included on this list of exceptional firms," said Bobby Rudder, EVP of Marketing, Godlan, Inc. "As we continue on our journey to be an amazing company to do business with, this provides additional validation that we are on the right path."
Overall, the 2023 Accounting Today's VAR 100 list accounts for almost $4 billion in revenue, and 78% of the companies on this year's list had revenues above $10 million. Collectively the list represents over 51,000 employees, and 46% of the ranking VARs have more than 100 employees each.
With an expertise in manufacturing, distribution, and connected industries, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services, IIoT Solutions and Services, and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan has achieved ranking on Inc. 5000 twice, TEC Accreditation for the last nine years, Control Engineering's System Integrator Giants 2023, Infor Partner of the Year three years running, and have been strengthening leading businesses for over 39 years. For more information, visit godlan.com.
About Godlan, Inc.
Godlan is a leading business performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. With a focus on business performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout leading organizations.
About Accounting Today
Accounting Today is the leading information resource for public accountants - serving the community of professionals who provide tax preparation, bookkeeping, auditing, financial planning, and business advisory and consulting services to individuals and small businesses.
Contact Information
Stephanne Marsh
Godlan, Inc.
586-464-4400
Contact Us
Stephanne Marsh
Godlan, Inc.
586-464-4400
Contact Us
Email Godlan, Inc.
Attachments