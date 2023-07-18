Gamers Master Their Pieces for Success in University Games' New Mosaic Game
July 18, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMASTER-PIECES! University Games latest tabletop game, beautifully crafted by the same designer of Raccoon Tycoon and Lizard Wizard, among others, decorates store shelves this month.
Mosaic: A Story of Civilization (MSRP $69.99 for 2-6 players ages 12+) is more than a big box supreme quality game with high end components and elegant artwork. It's a surprisingly easy to learn, yet sophisticated strategy game that both new casual gamers as well as seasoned hobby game enthusiasts will enjoy.
Mosaic lands in a Civilization Building Game category with everything you expect from one: Technologies, Wonders, Cities, Expansion, Resources, Goods, Golden Ageism Achievements, Governments, Leaders with unique advantages and abilities, and more.
"Not only is it a visually-appealing game, Mosaic is a beautiful entry to the those who are not as familiar with the popular civilization building strategy games," explained Craig Hendrickson, SVP of Product Development for University Games. "Mosaic goes beyond a simple game of luck to a game of player choices and variable outcomes. It's game play along with amazing artwork makes Mosaic an instant classic for the civilization building category."
Recent praise for Mosaic has been received:
Last year, when University Games acquired Forbidden Games, the deal included Mosaic, which was in development. Following the current success of University Games' launch of Raccoon Tycoon, the company looks for additional success in the hobby market and as a gateway game.
"We're pleased to offer a refreshing, new game," Hendrickson continued. "Friends and families will be pleasantly surprised by the ease of learning to play and the variations each time they play the elegant new game."
About University Games: University Games is a leading game and puzzle publisher founded in 1985 by Bob Moog and Cris Lehman. Forbidden Games is the 14th acquisition for University Games, which also markets under the Briarpatch, Front Porch Classics, Great Explorations and Bepuzzled brands in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and throughout the world.
Learn more about University Games by visiting: www.ugames.com and interact with us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.
