Yakima, WA Author Publishes Children's Book
July 18, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRuby-June: Where's my Daddy?, a new book by Misty Gaspaire, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ruby-June is a charismatic, smart, and imaginative little girl. She loves her mama and daddy with her whole heart. One day, Ruby-June realizes that her daddy is no longer at the house. She looks everywhere for him in all his usual places, but she can't seem to find him. Ruby-June's mama then tells Ruby-June that her daddy isn't living there any more.
The story continues with Ruby-June learning to understand her feelings and learning that she still gets to see her daddy. She just has to wait until the weekend.
About the Author
Misty Gaspaire has taught elementary school for 17 years. She loves reading picture books to her students and her two amazing daughters. Gaspaire enjoys using funny voices to make the characters come to life.
When Gaspaire isn't teaching or reading, she loves spending time with her family. Gaspaire has a cute little Yorkie dog named Norman, and two cats named Rusty and Waddles. Gaspaire loves being outdoors and breathing in the cool air of spring, while laying on the grass and listening to her daughter's laugh.
Ruby-June: Where's my Daddy? is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (hardcover $33.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4056-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ruby-june-wheres-my-daddy-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ruby-june-wheres-my-daddy-pb/
Contact Information
