GAMMA Sports Launches Fusion Pickleball Paddles Exclusively at Target
July 18, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Sports NewsPittsburgh, PA - GAMMA Sports, a leading manufacturer of premium pickleball paddles, is excited to announce their collaboration with Target stores nationwide to launch a new line of Fusion pickleball paddles. The paddles will be available at all Target locations nationwide this July.
With a commitment to innovation and style, GAMMA Sports has designed a collection of pickleball paddles that combine exceptional performance with colorful aesthetics, catering to players who value both form and function.
The launch of GAMMA Sports pickleball paddles at Target is a testament to the brand's dedication to accessibility and affordability. Target's wide-reaching customer base, which includes active individuals, families, and sports enthusiasts, provides the perfect platform to introduce the paddles to a diverse and engaged audience.
"We are thrilled to partner with Target to bring our Fusion pickleball paddles to their customers," said Molly Boras, Executive Vice President of GAMMA Sports. "Target's commitment to providing quality products at affordable prices aligns perfectly with our brand values, and we believe this collaboration will introduce pickleball to an even wider audience."
GAMMA Sports invites pickleball enthusiasts and sports lovers alike to visit their nearest Target store starting mid-July to discover the exclusive collection of Fusion pickleball paddles. To learn more about GAMMA Sports and their products, please visit www.gammasports.com.
About GAMMA Sports:
GAMMA Sports is a leading manufacturer of innovative sports equipment, specializing in tennis and pickleball. With a commitment to quality, performance, and style, GAMMA Sports has become a trusted name among athletes and sports enthusiasts around the world. The company's product lineup includes high-performance paddles, grips, and accessories.
Contact Information
