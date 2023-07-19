Iselin, NJ Author Publishes Spiritual Book
July 19, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhen Did I Become the Enemy?, a new book by Katrina Brooks, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When did I become the enemy?
When you keep GOD in every situation, it makes what you're going through easier. But sometimes it can be hard to stay true to yourself as a child of GOD when you're treated badly by those who are closest to you, sometimes with no explanation at all. During those times when your faith is tested, it can be hard to not let others' nastiness dictate how you act or change who you are, especially when temptation sets in to get mad-and then even.
Author Katrina Brooks is no stranger to this phenomenon and shares her personal experiences learning to let go and let GOD lead you. Through her testimonial, discover the importance of remaining who you are as a child of GOD through all obstacles and staying focused on pleasing GOD, who is always on your side. Keep your faith in Him and know He will work it out.
About the Author
Katrina Brooks has three daughters and one grandson who make up her world. She and her children are true believers in the value of public service, working to feed the homeless, donating clothing, toys, toiletries, and other items to those in need.
Brooks loves to cook, read, write, listen to the Word, and spend time with her family and friends. In her spare time, she enjoys both traveling and entertaining at her home, hosting dinner parties, movie nights, brunches, and barbecues.
When Did I Become the Enemy? is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7184-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/when-did-i-become-the-enemy/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/when-did-i-become-the-enemy/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us