Los Angeles, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
July 19, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsKamala!, a new book by David Edward, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Kamala! combines current geographic facts with predictions of the future to empower young women to strive to be leaders for tomorrow. Kamala! reminds us that all things are possible!
About the Author
David Edward is a graduate from the University of Southern California and currently living in Los Angeles. He is a feminist, a figure skater, and an animal rights activist! Edward has two little Pit Bulls and a devoted Chihuahua. In his spare time, he is either writing, ice skating, or fostering stray animals until they find a forever home.
Kamala! is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-166-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/kamala/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/kamala/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
