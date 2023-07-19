Munster, IN Author Publishes Memoir
July 19, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMemoirs of the Apostolic Church: Destroying the Work of the Enemy in me!, a new book by Kimberly R. Rice, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The title, Memoirs of an Apostolic Church, was given to Kimberly R. Rice by God. Kim was instructed to write a book about the structure of her family going to church while living in total dysfunction, and it was their normal routine in which no one saw the problems. Kim's story deals with families from all walks of life while sitting and hiding in the church Sin and disobedience brings families into chaos. This book will bring healing and deliverance by asking the simple questions, and it will allow you to dig deep into the hurt and bitterness that keeps one from entering into their purpose and destiny with God.
About the Author
Kimberly R. Rice is the CEO of a non-for-profit organization called The Lighthouse Center Advocating for Adolescences and Children, Inc. which provides community outreach/residential facility that houses youth from various walks of life. Kim loves working with the community and their youths, and has been in the Apostolic Ministry for over twenty years serving and ministering to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ. Kim is an alumna of South Suburban College and Indiana University, and the author of Children To The Future: A Step By Step Guide To Entrepreneurship for all ages.
Memoirs of the Apostolic Church: Destroying the Work of the Enemy in me! is a 178-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7236-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/memoirs-of-the-apostolic-church-destroying-the-work-of-the-enemy-in-me/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/memoirs-of-the-apostolic-church-destroying-the-work-of-the-enemy-in-me/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us