Claremont, NC Author Publishes Political Book
July 19, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Voice of… Democracy: Illuminating a Moral Vision, a new book by Joseph P. Hester, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The development of a moral democracy in America was undertaken amidst war and colonial disagreement. This was just the beginning as America's founders embodied democracy within a Constitution including procedures for making future adjustments (laws) as needed. Early on, historians called this the "great experiment."
Today, the foundations of this experiment are under attack and not with physical violence only or just from without, but coming from a distorted ideology emerging within America's own borders. Value confusion and value polarization have many in their grips as the shade of reasoning appears to have been lowered making room for half-truths and outright lies. And Americans can't neglect their own responsibilities: reflective morality consists not only of forming judgments of value, but of setting forth the reasons for one's judgments. A vibrant democracy depends on this. But are most prepared and, even if they are, will they be willing participants?
About the Author
Joseph P. Hester earned his Ph.D. in Philosophy from the University of Georgia in 1973 where he held a teaching assistantship in the Department of Philosophy and a research assistantship with the Georgia Studies of Creative Behavior. With an interest in "pre-college" philosophy and while teaching at Campbell University, he made a shift to public education. He then completed two years of postdoctoral studies in education earning both teaching and administrative certifications in several different areas.
Hester spent 37 years in college and public-school education. He served as an adjunct professor at Lenoir-Rhyne and Appalachian State Universities from 1978-1998, teaching both philosophy and graduate courses in education. Since 2010, he has served on the editorial board for the Journal of Values-based Leadership for which he is a frequent contributor.
A Voice of… Democracy: Illuminating a Moral Vision is a 148-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-461-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-voice-of-democracy-illuminating-a-moral-vision/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/a-voice-of-democracy-illuminating-a-moral-vision/
