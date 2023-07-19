Sykesville, MD Author Publishes Spiritual Novel
July 19, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHis Perfect Plan, a new book by Nancy Row, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
His Perfect Plan tells the story of a young boy struggling through life with a family plagued by alcohol and domestic abuse. Though life was hard, he found that God would step in to guide him, saving his life and moving his soul in order to break the cycle of abuse. He has lived on to share his story with the world, and to share his miracle with anyone whose heart is open to receive God's gift.
About the Author
Nancy Row grew up in a small town with a loving, Christian home. She attended church every Sunday, and met her husband at age thirteen at a church event. She never intended on writing a book, but she always wanted her husband to write about his childhood in order to help and inspire those who live in a similar situation. With this book she hopes to open readers' eyes to the power of God, and his ability to work through others to change the world.
His Perfect Plan is a 158-page hardbound with a retail price of $29.95 (eBook $24.95). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7247-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/his-perfect-plan/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/his-perfect-plan/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us