Springfield, MA Author Publishes Memoir
July 20, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCode Name: Johnnie Walker Red, a new book by Lisa M. Cook, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this inspirational memoir, Lisa M. Cook recounts her five-and-a-half-month legal battle in Kingston, Jamaica, and the friendship, faith, and determination that got her through it.
When she was twenty-four, Lisa was a single mother with a three-year-old daughter. To provide for her child, Lisa agreed to run a drug shipment from Jamaica to the United States. She was caught before she could ever leave the island and ended up facing more dangers than a simple prison sentence…
About the Author
Cook is now a teacher, public speaker, and author based out of Massachusetts. She works with children and young adults to help them form better social skills, self-esteem, and self-acceptance. Cook speaks and writes about the challenges many young people face. She hopes her work will inspire others to take up the torch and continue to provide understanding and acceptance to children who need it.
Code Name: Johnnie Walker Red is a 148-page hardbound with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3041-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/code-name-johnnie-walker-red/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/code-name-johnnie-walker-red/
