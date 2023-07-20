Findlay, OH Author Publishes Researched Commentary
July 20, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTen Assholes and a Curmudgeon, a new book by Bruce Wayne Workman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A look at the history of politics and religion. A researched commentary on the politics of today and what life is. Taking ideas from his blog, Bruce Wayne Workman, researched and decided people should know what is really happening in the world.
About the Author
Bruce Wayne Workman is a retired rubber chemist with a BS in Information Technology. He is a jack of many trades who has taken to freelance writing in his retirement. Bruce has a passion for information and research, first evidenced when he began reading the entire World Book Encyclopedia at age eight.
He was called a natural by a professor in one of his literature courses at UMass Lowell. His first essay on the differences between the working class and the ruling class, The New Robber Barons, was written in 2002 about CEO v worker wages.
Bruce is an amateur political activist. Much of his blog at bruceworkman.com is devoted to politics and inequality. He writes a regular feature known as "Asshole of the Week."
Bruce was not named after Batman, but the president of Cooper Tire and Rubber Company. Bruce lives in Findlay, Ohio, with his wife and son. His daughter and grandchildren live in a Detroit suburb. Bruce is a lifelong Detroit Tigers fan and spends an unhealthy amount of time in front of a computer.
Ten Assholes and a Curmudgeon is a 120-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-436-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ten-assholes-and-a-curmudgeon/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ten-assholes-and-a-curmudgeon/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us