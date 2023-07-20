Vero Beach, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
July 20, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsExpedition to Candy Mountain, a new book by J.M. Maxwell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Join Buffatt, Tiffitt, Ruffitt, and Elswick as they go on a magical summertime adventure with their teacher, Mr. Gadsden!
Come along as they eat lots of good food, meet lots of new people, and learn about history.
About the Author
Expedition to Candy Mountain is just one of the many adventures from J.M. Maxwell. Look for more coming soon!
Expedition to Candy Mountain is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7209-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/expedition-to-candy-mountain/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/expedition-to-candy-mountain/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
