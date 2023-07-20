Seaside Park, NJ and Boynton Beach, FL Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
July 20, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Street Paved of Gold: An Italian Epic, a new book by Robert R. Dattilo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This is a semi-documentary crime drama using flashbacks that begins at the turn of the Twentieth Century that follows Vincenzo Martinelli, an Italian immigrant, for the pursuit of the American dream.
Upon entering America, a chance meeting on Ellis Island changes the trajectory of his life with back-room deals, true to life Prohibition mobsters, and the traps and trials immigrants face that begins in Elizabeth, NJ and ends on his street paved of gold in contemporary Las Vegas.
It is like The Godfather meets Boardwalk Empire for a new generation.
About the Author
Robert R. Dattilo, a fourth-generation family member of this Italian family, uses memos, photos, and family folklore and tales handed down through generations to tell his story of a family's hard work, perseverance, and dedication to principles that follow rules of law to rise to the levels of success to attain the American dream and find the street paved of gold many immigrants that come to this country seek. Being a lifelong resident of the streets and neighborhoods, he writes in the novel the firsthand knowledge of the dark streets, street lighted corners, and alleys where the many nefarious characters engaged in their dealings. He has spent a lifetime on the research needed and since retiring from a successful career in this family's business has had the time to document it into a novel of unparalleled intrigue.
Dattilo holds a MA in history, an MLS of American history from Kean University, and a PhD in natural medicine from Kingdom College. Dattilo has raised money for many organizations including the Deborah Hospital, the Red Cross, the Linden Boxing Association and its youth programs, and received a citation of bravery for his heroic work in rescuing survivors at the World Trade Center disasters. Since retiring, he spends his time living on the Jersey shore and in Florida with his lifelong female partner and his daughter and has begun his second novel of international spies and espionage.
For more information go to the authors website at free-and-brave.org
A Street Paved of Gold: An Italian Epic is a 442-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (hardbound $40.00, eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7305-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-street-paved-of-gold-an-italian-epic-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-street-paved-of-gold-an-italian-epic-pb/
Contact Information
Contact Us
