Fort Worth, TX Author Publishes Novel
July 20, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRath Borne, a new book by Tyler Hollis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Orphaned as an infant, Rath was raised in Izloerith, an icy mountaintop town above the country of Edison. When Rath discovers he holds a power within him, sealed there by persons unknown, he is forced to flee members of the Church of Light who have come to his home to find and destroy him.
The story of Rath Borne follows him as he escapes his pursuers, leaving the adopted family he loves, and entering a new world where he possesses power he must quickly learn to master if he is to survive. Rath searches for those hidden in the realm that sealed away the aura inside him as he explores lands he had not yet ventured. During Rath's journey, he will learn more about his past and his lineage as well as a more fearsome group that will soon learn of his existence. However, with his companions and his aura, he may yet overcome the obstacles that arise as they search for the Seven Sacred Branches.
About the Author
Writing was a hobby until Tyler Hollis took the leap into getting published. He is happily married to his beautiful wife of five years, and they have a handful of a lab named Havoc.
Rath Borne is a 174-page hardcover with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-248-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/rath-borne/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/rath-borne/
