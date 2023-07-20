Myakka City, FL Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
July 20, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFlowers of the Fern, a new book by Matthew Allen-Johnson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Flowers of the Fern is a small story that provides the reader with quite personal stories about its characters. It isn't the high adventure story where a ragtag bunch assembles to take down a sorcerer or destroy an evil king. It's more of a detective story wrapped up in fantasy clothing. It is not defined by its scale or its intentions in storytelling. Instead, it provides a different caliber of fantasy story to counteract many of the larger, often overbearing series that come out now. The tale is something thoughtful, engaging, and relatable, and it is something that won't intimidate the reader with its length or its content.
About the Author
Matthew Allen-Johnson was born in Champaign, Illinois. He is a self-proclaimed shut-in who spends most of his time reading and writing. He enjoys science-fiction, fantasy, and the days of yore. Johnson also likes collecting old music from the 1920s through the 1960s. He also loves movies, especially the bad ones. Perhaps because his grandfather was a detective, he has always had an inclination towards crime stories and police procedurals. In a way, this novel is something of a subconscious marriage between his love of Anglo-Saxon history and a few episodes of "Columbo."
Flowers of the Fern is a 166-page hardbound with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-344-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/flowers-of-the-fern/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/flowers-of-the-fern/
Contact Information
