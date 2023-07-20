Oakdale, NY Author Publishes Historical Fiction
July 20, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhen Satan Smiles, a new book by John Samsson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Satan Smiles sheds a fictional light on the historic events that took place in Ireland during the early 1900's, and how those events impacted members of five families. Follow these families as their lives are constantly impacted by those historical events. Family members are faced with many choices in their lives; for some, the choices are beneficial, but for others, they are all too ruinous.
Love, truth, honesty, and friendship will always prevail.
About the Author
John Samsson immigrated to the United States in 1961 from Belfast, Northern Ireland. He lived through the terrible bombing of his native city during WWII, having been born just months before the outbreak of that horrific war. After an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army in 1965, he attended New York University (G I Bill) attaining a New York City Teaching License in 1969. He spent the bulk of his teaching career in the South Bronx where he experienced - among other things - a deja vu sensation witnessing the destruction there to the destruction in Belfast during the war. Samsson retired in 1994 and splits his time living in New York and Florida.
When Satan Smiles is a 574-page hardcover with a retail price of $45.00 (eBook $40.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3042-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/when-satan-smiles/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/when-satan-smiles/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us