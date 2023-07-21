Fort Worth, TX Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
July 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Call of War: The Supernatural SAGA, a new book by Phoenix Snow, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The saga continues as Natalie and her gang face challenges that threaten to end their world. They must make new and risky alliances with neighboring kingdoms to ensure the safety of the entire kingdom as war erupts. Saving the world proves more difficult than they anticipated; around every turn new secrets and surprises work to keep them from their goal. Will Natalie and her friends be able to stop King Black and his army, or will everything the gang has worked for be for nothing?
About the Author
Phoenix Snow likes to read books and manga and lie in her hammock with her dog. She loves to play music while writing and reading as it helps with her thought process. She lives in Fort Worth, TX, with her brother, but she also has three other siblings who live out of town.
The Call of War: The Supernatural SAGA is a 220-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-033-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-call-of-war-the-supernatural-saga/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-call-of-war-the-supernatural-saga/
