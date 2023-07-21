Los Angeles, CA Author Publishes Short Story Collection
July 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHero Avenue: A Novel of Short Stories, a new book by Babs Greyhosky, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this collection of serialized short stories, get an intimate look inside the unique, insular world of life on an Army base during the backdrop of the Vietnam War. From 1957 through 1971, follow Army wife Grace Stanley and her daughter Vivian as they navigate military culture and customs along with their fellow Army wives and children, all tasked with maintaining a sense of normalcy in the face of instant upheaval, separation and uncertainty.
About the Author
Babs Greyhosky was a television writer and producer for twenty years as well as an adjunct professor in the film school at the University of Southern California for eight years. She has a master's degree in clinical psychology and now works as a licensed mental health practitioner, specializing in trauma and PTSD in veterans.
Hero Avenue: A Novel of Short Stories is a 328-page hardbound with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4090-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/hero-avenue-a-novel-of-short-stories/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/hero-avenue-a-novel-of-short-stories/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
