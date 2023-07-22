Rossville, IN Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
July 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSean McVay: Troubles from His Love of the Sea, a new book by Larry Elston, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Galway, Ireland, 1670: Ten-year-old Sean McVay would never guess that his infatuation with sailing and the sea would take him on a journey that no boy should have to go on.
After a shipwreck that causes him to be sent out to sea alone on a dinghy, young Sean comes to an uninhabited island-or at least, it seems to be uninhabited. Sean will soon learn he has to use his wit and the help of strangers to survive and learn to make his way through life in the New World.
About the Author
Larry Elston is an Indiana native and Vietnam era veteran who decided to explore his love of writing during his retirement.
Sean McVay: Troubles from His Love of the Sea is a 178-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-043-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sean-mcvay-troubles-from-his-love-of-the-sea/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sean-mcvay-troubles-from-his-love-of-the-sea/
