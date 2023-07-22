Homer, AK Author Publishes Book on Real Estate Investing
July 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsInvestment Properties: Building Wealth Through Investment in Multi-Family Properties, a new book by Evelyn Harden, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Building Wealth through Investment Properties is about a novice investor who chose real estate for her investment assets, believing real estate to be a useful commodity. Although not a "get rich quick" plan, it was a solid investment.
Here is Evelyn Harden's story, a step-by-step guide, written for other first-timers who wish to increase leverage while covering or supplementing our largest expense: our mortgage.
About the Author
Thinking she would enjoy such an experience, Evelyn Harden reasoned it would make her house payment, clearly the largest payment she had. Although it would be another seven years before she bought her first multifamily home, that was when she set out to become a landlord. This was a whole new lifestyle, and the education was gained by reading books and attending seminars. The only reason it took seven years was because she chickened out the first time.
Investment Properties: Building Wealth Through Investment in Multi-Family Properties is a 140-page paperback with a retail price of $39.00 (eBook $34.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4154-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/investment-properties-building-wealth-through-investment-in-multi-family-properties/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/investment-properties-building-wealth-through-investment-in-multi-family-properties/
