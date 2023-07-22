Greenville, NC and Former Outer Banks Resident Publishes Spiritual Memoir
July 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Heart Will Go On Singing, a new book by Danny Daniels, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
My Heart Will Go On Singing is the true story of one man's struggle with a potentially fatal heart defect. Having numerous near-death episodes since he was thirty-eight, Danny has learned that even in the face of his looming mortality, God walks with him, using His grace and healing love to lift Danny up. His story is one of strength, transformation, and steadfast faith.
About the Author
Danny Daniels is a native of the Outer Banks of North Carolina and has spent many years in the construction industry.
My Heart Will Go On Singing is a 112-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-119-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-heart-will-go-on-singing/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-heart-will-go-on-singing/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
