Lizton, IN Author Publishes Supernatural Book
July 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPearl: The Promise, a new book by Baaron Lòc Mogul, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Twenty-two-year-old Neil is living a seemingly normal life as a young man ignorant to the forces that exist in the world around him. All that changes when he is visited by the spirits of two mysterious children who are in desperate need of his help, and they begin to haunt his waking hours.
Who are these mysterious children, and what happened to them?
A story of adolescence and supernatural colliding, Neil resolves to stop at nothing to find these missing kids-if they're out there. If only he could have seen the signs sooner…
About the Author
Baaron Lòc Mogul, Midwest born and raised, spends his time working and delving into topics such as archeology, mathematics, history, architecture, and science. Since he was a child, Baaron has been accustomed to supernatural experiences. Pearl: The Promise was inspired by supernatural events that took place in Baaron's life when he was 22 years old.
Pearl: The Promise is a 62-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7181-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/pearl-the-promise/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pearl-the-promise/
