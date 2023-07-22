Kingman, AZ Author Publishes Children's Book
July 22, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFreddy the Frog at Frogs Corners, USA, a new book by Nancy Moschcau, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is the first in a series of many about a community of frogs who live in Frogs Corners, USA. Nancy Moschcau aims to convey a positive message to the young reader about the importance of education, safety, and respect for others as well as stories about Flag Day, Memorial Day, and other important days we celebrate in America.
About the Author
Nancy Moschcau currently works in the real estate field and is the owner and broker of Above All Mohave County Realty, Inc. She has lived in Arizona most of her life, currently residing in Kingman, Arizona. She has been involved in her community as a volunteer at the local Cancer Center and enjoys the political arena of local politics. She also volunteers at the local Kingman Club for Youth and helps young students with their reading. Moschcau and her husband Leonard have three children, seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Freddy the Frog at Frogs Corners, USA is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-087-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/freddy-the-frog-at-frogs-corners-usa/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/freddy-the-frog-at-frogs-corners-usa/
